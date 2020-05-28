Brooke LeBeau runs for Bismarck School Board

There are seven candidates running for two open seats on the Bismarck School Board in the June election.

They include Brooke LeBeau.

LeBeau has served as the leader of the Indian Education Parent Committee for BPS.

LeBeau said she is running to add diversity to the school board and to make sure voices from people of color are heard.

She said the biggest issues facing the district are providing equity training, keeping everyone safe in school, and updating the curriculum.

LeBeau said working on those issues is a community engagement process.

That's why everyone should have a seat at the table.

LeBeau said, "I have always worked with all households and families within this district and so just really making sure that all voices are heard."

Election day is June 9.