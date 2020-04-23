Broadway road project begins Monday in Minot

Construction crews will begin work on the final phase of a project on one of the main roads in Minot.

After being filled with construction workers, traffic cones, and concrete mixers, one of Minot's busiest streets is expected to wrap up construction within the next few weeks.

The Broadway concrete project between Burdick expressway and 20th Avenue includes replacing damaged concrete panels, and adding multiple new curbs and gutters.

The project began summer of last year but wet weather in the fall lead to rescheduling some of the work in the spring.

Work was further delayed as workers had to wait for overnight temperatures to stay above freezing.

City engineer Lance Meyer thanked the public for their patience in a recent press release.

He says: "We appreciate the public's patience as we finish this necessary work on Minot's busiest stretch of roadway. We want to remind drivers to be vigilant and drive safely through these zones, as crews are often working close to traffic."

The official start date for the last phase of the project is April 27, and the work is expected to be completed in three weeks.

