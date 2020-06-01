Brian Geloff running for Burleigh County Commission

First-time candidate Brian Geloff is in the race for Burleigh County commissioner.

Geloff says he wants to be the voice of the people.

He says he wants to bring more transparency to the commission.

As a business owner of 10 years with no ties to politics, he says he believes he'd be a good advocate for the everyday blue collar worker.

He says a major goal of his if elected would be to stand up for personal property and constitutional rights.

"I have no ties to any political organization. I'm an outsider. I'm a person that wants answers. A person that will ask questions for the common man. I just want people to know the truth before they make an assumption on a vote. That's what I want to do-- is inform the public," Geloff said.

Geloff says he's served on multiple councils and volunteered in the community.

He was born and raised in North Dakota.

