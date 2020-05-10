Brewing for a cause

Five Bismarck-Mandan breweries are working together to help kids and have some fun.

This month participants brewed a triple IPA style beer. They'll donate 50% of the profits from it to the United Way Backpack program.

"It's kind of a collaboration between some of the local breweries here in Bismarck and Mandan. It's supposed to be interactive, fun, and engaging way to get people involved and start some great conversation about beer," said Steven “Woody” Wooden, Gideon's Brewery General Manager.

The competition is running between Bismarck Brewing Company, Gideon's Brewing, Dialectic, Buffalo Commons and Bird Dog Brewery.

"I was kind of excited that they gave me a call. I'm not sure who the brain child was, but Gideon's called me directly and asked me if I was interested," said Dennis Kwandt, owner Bird Dog Brewery.

They plan on picking a different style every month going forward and keeping the competition rolling.

The United Way Backpack program provides a weekends-worth of food for children in need on Fridays.

