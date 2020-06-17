Breaking: ND Dems call for special legislative session

North Dakota Democrats say there isn't enough transparency and citizen involvement in the CARES Act allocations, so they're calling for a special legislative session.

This announcement comes just one day before Gov. Doug Burgum and five other Republican members of the State's Emergency Commission were set to vote on more than $408 million of federal aid.

During a press conference, Democrats said the $1.25 Billion Relief Bill is too big for six people to decide the fate of.

During this session, Democratic leadership hopes to pass a $1 billion infrastructure bill.

The bill is meant to make up lost funds for counties, towns, and townships.

Counties and cities must have their 2021 budgets finalized in the coming months, and many of them are unsure what their funds will look like due to ongoing questions with Prairie Dog funds and oil revenues still vulnerable.

To accommodate the local budgets, the Democrats hope to have the session open within 30 days.

The Special Session can be called one of two ways: Either Burgum can call members back by Executive Order, or members can call themselves back.

For the past few months, Burgum has regularly said that he wasn't considering calling for a special session. Saying that the State has the necessary mechanisms to operate and navigate through the current budget situation.

The State Legislature used all but four days of their regular session during the 2019 assembly. If Republican leadership agree to the request, the Legislature could utilize the unused four days.

Sen. Tim Mathern said they only need three days to pass the infrastructure bill.

Your News Leader has reached out Burgum, House Majority Leader Chet Pollert and Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner for their comments on the request and have not heard back yet.

The last time a special session was called was in August 2016, when then-Gov. Jack Dalrymple called members back to Bismarck to address a budget shortfall.

