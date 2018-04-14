Brave the Shave holds flagship event in Bismarck

Saturday was Brave the Shave’s Flagship event at the YMCA in Bismarck. The event raises money for pediatric cancer research and North Dakota families with kids fighting cancer. It draws out interesting hairstyles before they’re shaved.

Some have grown their hair out for more than a year. Others have decided to dye their hair crazy colors and even spike it. All of them do it for the kids.

With the sound of the opening buzzer, the hair started falling. Some have a lot to lose.

“It’s been two years since I did it before and I think it raises money for a great cause,” said an attendee named Joey.

Brave the Shave's flagship event brings out the creativity in hair styles and the generosity in people. The money raised from the event go into two funds- one for research, one for families.

"The money that goes into that fund just really makes life work and try to take a little bit of that financial stress off of them so they can focus on what's most important,” said event organizer Taner Ohlsen

4-year-old Levi Gartner was thrilled to cut his dad's hair. Levi is one of the event honorees. When his dad's head was done, he found another person. Ohlsen says shaving your head sends a message.

"If you are a child that's going through that part of your cancer treatment where you do lose your hair, you see all these people shave their heads bald and you realize you're not alone. You're not the only one in the room that everyone is staring at anymore. It makes them feel not alone,” said Ohlsen.

And Ohlsen practiced what he preached. Those hundreds of hairstyles ended up on the stage, and they’re all walking off with one very aerodynamic look in solidarity with the kids.