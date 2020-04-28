Brave the Shave event coordinator honors her son's memory

Brave the Shave's Main Event is rescheduled for September, but organizers still want to help families who are dealing with childhood cancer. With social distance in mind, the Brave the Shave-a-thon was born.

Randi Oothoudt is the event planner, and this year, her phone's been relatively quiet.

"It was strange the week of, that we were supposed to have our actual event and usually that week I’m running like a chicken with my head cut off," said Oothoudt.

She said she'd rather be busy. Brave the Shave is personal for the Oothoudt family.

"My son Cullen was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2015," said Randi.

That's when the charity reached out.

"I said, 'Yeah, that sounds great, how can I help? They kind of chuckled and said no, ‘We're here to help you,'" said Randi.

As Cully fought the disease, the family grew close to others who are dealing with childhood cancer.

"When we weren’t in-patient, we still had families from North Dakota, that we are able to hang out with, and go through the process with,” said Randi.

Cully died in 2017.

"After cully passed away, we had connections with bereaved who were in the same situation. We get together on occasion. It's just nice to know, you're not alone," said Randi.

now, Randi dedicates her life to Cully's memory, making sure no family dealing with tragedy in our community feels alone.

"Being able to be on the other side of it now, and helping other families, gives us purpose," said Randi.

She says by fulfilling that purpose, she honors cully's memory.

To donate, go to: donate.bravetheshave.net

