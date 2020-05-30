Brandi Jude running for Bismarck City Commission

Brandi Jude is a personal trainer who runs the nonprofit Invisible Innocence.

She says she wants to offer innovative and sensible solutions to help the city recover from the pandemic.

She's already meeting with department heads to discuss future budget needs.

“We need a new perspective on the Bismarck City Commission. I bring the perspective of a mother, a young professional, as well as a veteran to make sure that we live within our needs while still investing in Bismarck's growth and regrowth,” said Jude.