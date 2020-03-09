Brandi Jude running for Bismarck City Commission

Bismarck resident and decorated Army veteran Brandi Jude is running for Bismarck City Commission, saying she believes Bismarck needs leaders who can adapt to a changing city.

Jude served in Operation Iraqi Freedom, and then served on the Burleigh-Morton Behavioral Health Coalition and the Human Relations Committee.

She received an Honorable Mention Award from the United States Attorney’s Office in 2017. In 2018, she was nominated for North Dakota Woman’s Network’s Woman of the Year.

"When I joined the Army at 17 years old, I carried the pride of being from ND with me,” Jude said. “Bismarck, to me, represents strong people and families, but most of all it represents my home. I look forward to serving my community with the same tenacity I served my country.”

Jude will face off against Michael Connelly and incumbent commissioner Steve Marquardt. Shawn Oban is also up for reelection but is not running.