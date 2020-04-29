Bowman teacher shares Pledge of Allegiance live on Facebook

There is something to be said for routine. Many of us miss our daily routines. But, one teacher in Bowman has found a way to keep one part of her morning routine alive for her students.

Every school day at 8:25 a.m., Amanda Rafferty leads the Pledge of Allegiance from her backyard or from her garage. Her kids help. Jace is two; Audra is five. And Audra can say the entire Pledge of Allegiance from memory.

“I didn’t realize she knew the whole thing!” says Rafferty.

Now, Audra has pretty much taken over her mom’s morning videos. Rafferty teaches third grade. She started the videos when school was canceled because of coronavirus concerns

“My biggest thing was just providing a sense of normalcy for the kids,” she says.

So, the pledge starts every day at 8:25 a.m., just like it would in her classroom.

“I just really think we need to get behind our nation and show our support,” says Rafferty.

Students and neighbors have joined the Raffertys for the pledge, being careful to keep a safe social distance.

“It’s the small things that really matter right now,” says Rafferty.

And it’s those small things, that will help Rafferty’s students, her own kids and her entire community get through this pandemic.

You can join the Raffertys for the pledge each morning on Amanda’s Facebook page. Just search Amanda Rafferty on Facebook.