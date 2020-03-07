Bowling for 31:8 Project

Despite the nice weather outside, many were inside Midway Lanes, trying to combat a nationwide problem. 31:8 Project teamed up with the North Dakota Human Trafficking Task Force, helping more than 400 survivors of human trafficking.

"To be where we are today, it's great to see. But to see so many people rally for this cause is just touching for us," said 31:8 Project Founder, Stacy Schaffer.

They're hoping to raise about 15-thousand dollars today. That money will be used to continue providing emergency services, including food and shelter to human trafficking survivors.