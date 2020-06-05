Bonny Berryman seeking seat on Minot Public School Board

Bonny Berryman is seeking a seat on the Minot Public School Board.

Berryman has worked as a teacher in the school system for many years.

She also directed the gifted program.

Berryman said she was inspired to get involved with the school board after reading the book "Why Meadow Died," which tackles the policies that allow for violence in schools.

She said she would like to see the board focus on security and health.

If elected Berryman said she would introduce policies that promote respect, responsibility, and students' rights.

Berryman said she would also advocate for the needs of special needs students.

"I want children with special needs to have para (paraprofessionals) every day if they are supposed to have one, we're having a problem with that, because paras are sometimes ill and we can't get anyone to sub, also subs are important," said Berryman.

For more information on how to vote in the election visit the Ward County website.

This year’s election is being conducted entirely by mail.