Bonds set for suspects accused of plotting to kill Mandan man

Three of the four suspects arrested in a Mandan stabbing appeared in court on Friday.

Prosecutors say Ikenna Anugwon, Bray Willey, and Maria Felix went to the 31-year-old victims trailer in Mandan and stabbed him multiple times on Thursday.

The victim told police he struggled with Anugwon, who was trying to break in the front door.

Police say the victim was running to a back bedroom when Anugwon jumped on top of him and began attacking him with a knife.

According to police, Willey and Felix were standing in the hallway watching.

The victim suffered a stab wound to the chest, a midline puncture that hit an intestine and was stabbed in the thigh, which hit is femur.

The victim had surgery and is now on a feeding tube.

Police say the three suspects denied being at the victims trailer, however nearby surveillance cameras show them at his residence.

Thirty minutes prior to the shooting, police say the three suspects were at the Mandan Police Department complaining of a relative being arrested.

The affidavit states Felix was upset that her relative was arrested and not the stabbing victim.

Anugwom and Willey are being held on a $50,000 bond.

Felix’s bond is set at $25,000.

The fourth suspect is a 16-year-old boy, who is being charged in juvenile court.

Anugwom is charged with conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit burglary and terrorizing.

Willey is charged with conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit burglary, terrorizing, and false reports to law enforcement.

Felix is charged with conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit burglary, terrorizing and false reports to law enforcement.