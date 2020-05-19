Bond set for 2 men arrested after shots fired

Bond was set to $50,000 for two men who were arrested for firing guns at people at Kota Ray Dam Saturday.

The State’s Attorney said 28-year-old Matthew Knight from Louisiana got into a physical altercation with a man, and when a woman tried getting in front of him, Knight pulled a gun on her.

Deputies say Knight and 32-year-old Christopher Allen from Louisiana fired several shots, but nobody was hit or seriously injured.

Allen and Knight are both facing three charges. The incident is still under investigation.

