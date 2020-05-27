Bond set at $1 million in Minot murder case

The 56-year-old suspect charged in a fatal stabbing Monday in Minot will remain in custody on a $1 million bond.

Milo Whitetail made his initial appearance in district court in Minot Wednesday on a AA-felony murder charge.

Police arrested Whitetail in the death of 43-year-old Eric Patterson. Officers found Patterson in a room at the Economy Hotel in north Minot Monday morning with multiple stab wounds.

Patterson was pronounced dead at Trinity Hospital.

Prosecutors asked for the seven-figure bond, saying Whitetail was a flight risk and is serving probation for an unrelated case.

Whitetail will be arraigned Aug. 13. He faces the chance of life in prison without parole if convicted.

Whitetail has yet to receive a court-appointed attorney and will fill out the application for defense.

