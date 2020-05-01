Body of missing toddler found in creek in Barnes County

Sheriff’s officials say the search for a missing toddler has ended after the child’s body was found in a creek in Barnes County.

The sheriff’s office was contacted about 6 p.m. Thursday that the toddler had disappeared in the city of Kathryn.

A search began by sheriff’s deputies, North Dakota Highway Patrol, Kathryn firefighters, Valley City police and its dive rescue team.

The body of the missing child was found by the search party in a creek not far from the family’s home about an hour after the youngster disappeared. The child has not been identified.