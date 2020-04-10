Body of missing Hillsboro man and daughter found inside charred house

The body of a 35-year-old man and his 1-year-old daughter were discovered Friday inside a burned down Hillsboro home.

The family of Adam Gettel was notified at around 12:30 p.m. that the bodies were located, according to his older sister Mandy Thompson.

Thompson said they were found together inside the charred house with Gettel's daughter wrapped inside his arms.

On Thursday, the Traill County Sheriff's Office notified the public they were searching for the pair. They couldn't find them in the rubble.

Thompson said they're leaning towards cremating the bodies and holding a memorial service after the coronavirus pandemic is over.

ORIGINAL STORY (4-9-2020) - The search is on for a man after an early morning fire and possibly his 1-year-old daughter after an early morning fire destroyed their home near Hillsboro.

Authorities say after searching the rubble they were not able to locate any bodies.

The man who was living in the house that burned is Adam Gettel, 35.

Police say they have tried several times to contact him, but have been unsuccessful.

Hillsboro fire crews responded to the house fire, spotted by a Traill County Deputy on patrol just after 3 a.m.

The house is located 3 and-a-half miles east of Hillsboro.

Buxton Fire Department along with Halstad and Shelly Fire Departments from Minnesota also assisted.

The fire is still under investigation under investigation by the Traill County Sheriff's Department, the North Dakota Bureau Criminal Investigation, and the North Dakota State Fire Marshal's Office.