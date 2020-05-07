'Blu on Broadway' developer gets TIF district approval

Minot city leaders have granted a five-year tax abatement to a developer for the construction of a mixed-use building on south Broadway that will include affordable housing.

The Minot City Council approved the tax increment financing district (TIF) this week for EPIC Companies, the developer of ‘Blu on Broadway.’

The tax abatement will be used to cover rebuilding a nearby street to city standards. The street rebuild will cost roughly $700,000, which will be paid upfront by the developer.

The facility would include five levels, including one level of commercial space and 42 units of low-to-moderate income housing units.

Work on the project is set to begin later this year and be finished next fall.

