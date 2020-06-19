Black leaders in Minot community honored at Juneteenth event

During Friday’s Juneteenth event in Minot, elder members of the black community were honored for their mentorship and commitment to the community.

Both Mac McLeod of the Minot Area Homeless Coalition and Pastor James Henderson of Gospel Tabernacle Church in Minot received the award, and encouraged the crowd with powerful words.

Both have lived in Minot for many years, and help lead a number of community events.

Henderson said he did not do the work for praise, but is happy that the community is supporting each other.

“It means that somebody remembered; that's what it means to me. We didn't do it for recognition. We didn't do it for man to say well done, in that sense we did it because we wanted God to say well done,” said Henderson.

McLeod also said he is thankful to have made a positive impact in the community.

