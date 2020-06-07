Black Lives Matter march through the streets of Rugby

A group of demonstrators took to the streets of Rugby Sunday afternoon to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement, and other protests taking place across the United States.

Roughly 50 people took part in a peaceful march that began and ended at the high school in Rugby.

Along the march, the group chanted “Black Lives Matter” as well as the names of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

Those involved with the march told Your News Leader it was a “very emotional” event to be a part of, but successful.

Videos/photos courtesy: Brittany Loughman