In the wake of nationwide demonstrations over the death of George Floyd, a peaceful protest has been organized for Oak Park in Minot Sun., May 31 at 12 p.m.

According to the Facebook event, organizers say they will gather in the large parking lot in the center of Oak Park.

Organizers are encouraging safety and ask that anyone who attends to stand six feet apart and to wear masks.

Demonstrations are taking place Saturday in Fargo and in Bismarck.