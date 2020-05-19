Bison injures woman at Theodore Roosevelt National Park

A 55-year-old Watford City woman was injured by a bison in the North Unit of Theodore Roosevelt National Park Monday afternoon.

In a release, park officials says the woman was hiking on the Buckhorn Trail when she encountered a bull bison in the trail. The bull charged, struck her in the face and knocked her down. The bison remained near as she called 911 while on the ground.

Officials say a park ranger responded and found the bull standing near the woman. The bison continued to show increasing signs of aggression and was not responsive to hazing measures.

Officials say the ranger had to shoot the bison to prevent further harm to the woman.

The woman was treated at the scene and then taken by helicopter to Minot.