Bismarck’s revenue drops in April

Bismarck city commissioners heard updates from its financial department Tuesday night about how the pandemic is affecting the budget.

The department sees tax collections on a two-month delay. Sales tax collections for April are down more than 30% between 2019 and 2020 for Bismarck.

The department expects to see recovery in the May report. Highway taxes were also down about $80,000, or 27%.

We expect to hear budget guidelines in July, and a finalized budget will be presented to the commission in August.

