Bismarck's Dakota Zoo reopens

The Dakota Zoo is once again open for visitors.

The zoo opened this morning and animals from all ecosystems were happy to once again see visitors walking the paths. The zoo closed in mid-March to protect staff and guests.

"Every person that I talked to they're excited about the zoo. they understand that this is a great open air place where you can easily, safely come and visit," said Dakota Zoo director, Terry Lincoln.

Lincoln said the zoo will start construction on a new penguin exhibit, which is expected to open sometime next year.