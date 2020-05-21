Bismarck's AMC Theatre might not reopen

It's clear coronavirus has hit the movie theater industry hard. However, it's unclear whether the Bismarck AMC will survive.

FOX Business reports AMC Theatres is on the verge of bankruptcy after sales declined due to COVID-19. In mid-March the company closed theatres nationwide to help stop the spread of the virus.

Now that businesses are reopening, the Gateway Mall AMC location is still closed and has been removed from the AMC website.

Mall General Manager Andrew Schiermiester says he can confirm the theatre closed for COVID-19 but can't confirm it it's permanently closed.

We've contacted AMC corporate for more information but we have not heard back.

