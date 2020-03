A former Bismarck non-profit treasurer was sentenced Tuesday for embezzling more than $10,000 over three years.

Fifty-one-year-old Kathryn Artlip was sentenced to 30 days after she pleaded guilty to theft and issuing a check without sufficient funds.

Prosecutors say Artlip stole a total of $10,171.99 from BisMan Stiletto a local nonprofit.

She will also serve three years’ of probation.