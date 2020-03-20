Bismarck woman arrested for breaking into apartment garages

A Bismarck woman was arrested Wednesday after admitting to breaking into multiple garages and stealing from cars.

Bismarck Police say 26 year old Bobbie Lincoln was arrested near the 1000 block of Santa Fe Avenue early Wednesday morning.

Police say Lincoln stole driver licenses, credit cards, and other items from garages.

When searching Lincoln's car, police say they found multiple drug related items, including a gram of methamphetamine, and marijuana.

Police say another unidentified suspect fled from the area.

Lincoln is being held on a $25,000 bond.

She is charged with 10 counts of conspiracy to commit burglary, three​ counts of possession of a controlled substance, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.