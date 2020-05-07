Bismarck woman arrested for assaulting EMT and kicking nurse in face

A Bismarck woman is accused of spitting on medical personnel and kicking a nurse while being arrested by Bismarck Police Wednesday night.

Police say they located 24-year-old Hope Oller in the 2500 block of East Broadway Ave in distress. Oller told police she had injected heroin.

While transporting Oller to the hospital, officers say she spit in an EMT’s face.

According to the affidavit, Oller also kicked a physician’s assistant in the face.

Oller is charged with simple assault and two counts of contact by bodily fluid.

Her initial appearance scheduled for Thursday was canceled.

