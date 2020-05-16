Bismarck woman arrested after running over a man

A 41-year-old Bismarck woman is in jail after police said she ran over a man Saturday afternoon.

Police were called to the 100 block of Irvine Loop in south Bismarck just before 2 p.m. A 54-year-old Bismarck man was wedged under the woman's car. He was not hurt.

Police arrested the woman who was driving. It's not clear why she tried to run him over, or what the relationship between the two is.

Police said the woman faces possible charges of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.