Bismarck teachers to perform live virtual concert

Live concerts may be canceled, but a group of Bismarck Public School teachers has found a way to keep the music alive.

They’re hosting a live virtual concert Wednesday night.

The idea came during a conversation between elementary orchestra teacher Rob Peske and his son’s third grade teacher, Beth Kocis.

It quickly grew to something anyone with an internet connection can check out.

Music is a pretty big part of the Peske family’s life. Three generations of Peskes take the stage every week to provide music for their church.

“I look from my dad to myself to my son.. all three of us playing together. It is fun,” said Peske.

Now, the family is preparing for a different gig. They’ll be performing in a special virtual concert.

“We were going to do something for music in our schools month but then school got canceled,” added Peske.

But the show must go on.

Peske and his son’s teacher, Beth Kocis, came up with the idea to stream a concert online.

“We can play some music and have some fun and forget about social distancing for a half hour,” said Peske.

Nearly 40 current and former Bismarck Public Schools employees – and even one current BPS student, Rob’s son Ben – are working to put the 30 minute concert together. The idea is to provide a little break and a little fun.

“Music has a way to connect and bring people together,” said Kocis.

A connection students and teachers are missing during this time of distance learning.

“Over Educated and Friends: A Concert for kids” will be streamed Wednesday at 7 p.m. Just search Inspire Family Fellowship on vimeo.

