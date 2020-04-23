Bismarck teacher takes students on a virtual tour of his ranch

Ever wonder what teachers do outside the classroom? One teacher at Bismarck’s Jeannette Myhre Elementary decided now is the perfect time to share his life outside of school with his students.

John Arman is taking kids on a tour of his ranch.

When he’s not in the classroom, you’ll find John Arman in the outdoors.

Arman is a special education teacher. He’s also a farmer, a rancher and a host of the television program, “Ultimate Outdoor Adventures.”

“I’m big in the outdoors,” said Arman.

And while classes have been moved online, Arman is missing his students. “I wish we could be back in school so I could get those hugs and high fives from the kids,” he said.

Arman thought maybe his students missed seeing him too. So, he started making videos, showing them what he does when he’s not at school.

“My outside world, besides teaching, is all outdoors,” said Arman.

So far, he’s introduced the kids to all his animals and even taken them for a horseback ride.

“A lot of these kids never had an opportunity to be on a horse,” said Arman. “I tried to make it look like we were riding together. They see me as Mr. Arman at school. Now they can see me as Mr. Arman the guy outside.”

And, he says, there are lots of lessons to be learned in the outdoors.

“There are so many things outside that you can learn from, whether it’s riding horse, walking through the woods or feeding animals. I hope to let them know this is what really happens outside of the city limits,” said Arman.

One day, he hopes to bring his students here in real life. But for now, these videos will have to do.

You can see Arman’s videos on the Jeannette Myhre Facebook page.