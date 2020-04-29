Bismarck schools teacher makes 3D face shields

There's a growing need for personal protective equipment, so many people are helping to meet that need.

Gateway to Science is working with the state health department in evaluating the requirements of the medical community, and determining the best way to help.

One of those way to help is creating face shields for workers.

Gateway to Science reached out to Bismarck Public Schools Career Academy for help because of its high tech equipment.

BPS Career Academy, teacher Richard Conley uses 3D printers to make cost-efficient, reusable face shield visors that will be sent to the LaMoure County Health Department.

These 18 visors are a part of the 4,000 being made and distributed to health care workers all across North Dakota.

Gateway to Science Executive Director Beth Demke said, "We put together a website where anyone that is in need of PPE or in need in particular of these face shields could register that need with us."

Companies or organization like the Bismarck Public School Career Academy can also registrar on that website to offer their services to meet those needs.

BPS Career Academy teacher Richard Conley said, "The Stratasys which is a different computer or a different 3D printer that will print 18 at a time and that takes about 26 hours and 26, 26 hours 21 minutes to print."

Hours Demke said the time spent is worth it.

"It's really just a matter of making a difference in our, in our communities and in our state,” said Demke.

Demke said the health care providers in Bismarck can pick up the supplies at Gateway to Science, or the products will be shipped out to rural hospitals.

If you are a medical or essential organization and are in need of PPE's, or have high-tech equipment available to make these products, go to gatewaytoscience.org

