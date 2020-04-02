Bismarck residents asked to make sure all garbage is bagged

To help reduce the spread of COVID-19, Bismarck Public Works is asking residents to make sure all garbage is bagged, inside and outside the container.

If it is outside the garbage container and not bagged, it will not be picked up.

Not much has changed with the handling of garbage due to the automated collection system public works has in place.

There is limited contact between the worker and the garbage they handle.

Workers are making sure they have gloves on, are washing their hands and practicing good hygiene.

"We've asked our employees to just take care of the garbage that's in the containers or the tin bags, so then again they're not coming in contact with it and we're also giving our employees protective equipment. Whether that be rubber gloves that they can use, you know, so that if they do come in contact with the garbage they can then throw the gloves away and grab another pair," said

Public Works Director Jeff Heintz.

Things like furniture, mattresses, cardboard or anything outside of a bag will no longer be picked up.

Residents can take other items to the Bismarck landfill. Landfill hours of operation are Monday-Saturday: 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.

