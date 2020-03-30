BISAMRCK, N.D. - Bismarck Police say they won't enforce short-term time zone parking to help support downtown businesses.
"To offer some relief to downtown businesses at this time, we have suspended enforcement for the downtown time-zone parking spaces," said officers in a Facebook post. "All other parking restrictions are still in place (48 hours, no parking, handicap, loading zone, etc). Please continue to use courtesy when parking in the downtown area."
Bismarck police suspends enforcement of downtown time-zone parking
