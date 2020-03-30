Bismarck police suspends enforcement of downtown time-zone parking

BISAMRCK, N.D. - Bismarck Police say they won't enforce short-term time zone parking to help support downtown businesses.

"To offer some relief to downtown businesses at this time, we have suspended enforcement for the downtown time-zone parking spaces," said officers in a Facebook post. "All other parking restrictions are still in place (48 hours, no parking, handicap, loading zone, etc). Please continue to use courtesy when parking in the downtown area."

 