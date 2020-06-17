Bismarck police looking for missing man

The Bismarck Police Department released the following information regarding a missing man:

Missing is Bradley Joseph Agard 37-year-old Native American male, 5’11” tall, 235 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans.

He may be driving a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu with South Dakota License Plates 36Y166. Registration indicates color is bronze. Family report color looks maroon.

Mr. Agard was reported missing on June 16, 2020 at 9:35 AM. It was reported he left his residence in the 700 block of South 12th Street on June 14, 2020 at about 10 PM with a friend. It was reported that he left that friends residence located in the 600 block of Meadow Lane on June 15, 2020 at about 4:30 AM. Family and Friends reported they are concerned about his welfare.

If anyone has any information on Mr. Agard’s whereabouts they are asked to contact the Bismarck Police Department at (701) 223-1212.

