Bismarck police arrested a 48-year-old man in connection to a stabbing that happened on March 7.

Police say Lucio Cruz was arrested in a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon on State Street near the Petro Serve USA.

According to police, Cruz stabbed a 27-year-old woman in the back, inside of a residence on Broadway Ave.

Cruz is charged with aggravated assault. His bond is set at $20,000.