Bismarck pickup zones helping businesses stay connected

The Downtown Bismarck Association and the City of Bismarck are working together to help businesses find creative ways to make sales while adhering to social distancing recommendations.

The two teamed up to establish Curbside Pickup Zones throughout downtown Bismarck.

The eight zones are marked by numbered signs made by McQuades Distributing. The designated areas there to allow all nearby businesses and customers meet up to conduct the sale of goods.

"A lot of our businesses are relying on delivery and curbside just to through this. I think it's going to be really helpful-- any way we can make the process easier for customers and businesses to connect. This is a great way to do that," said Downtowners Chief Operating Officer Kate Herzog.

All locations and participating businesses can be found on the curbside pickup map at downtownbismarck.com.

Herzog says these zones are temporary and will be lifted once the Governor's business restrictions are lifted.