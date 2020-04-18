Bismarck photographer captures CHS prom through porch photoshoot

Century High School students were supposed to be dancing at prom Saturday night.

Unfortunately, school leaders had to postpone their prom because of coronavirus concerns.

One Bismarck photographer, however, captured traditional dance moments for juniors and seniors from their front yards.

Capturing one of life's most precious moments.

"Put your dress on, let’s get dressed up and make a fun afternoon of this," says Melissa Sagaser, a photographer.

Sagaser began by snapping pictures of her own senior.

"Kind of out of this darkness all of us are experiencing, I want her to look back on this and kind of chuckle a little and laugh, and showing her kids someday this is how we experienced prom," says Sagaser.

Now she's been traveling around Bismarck, snapping prom photos from front yards.

"I actually really like my dress this year. So it was nice to dress up and take pictures and look pretty and appreciate getting your day even though you're not what you originally planned," says Kayla Seime, a Senior at CHS.

Offering the small shoots free of charge.

"That's why I'm doing this for the other schools for girls that what to get dressed up and have their experience can," says Sagaser.

Seniors hope one day these moments will come again.

"They're talking about doing one June 12, So a lot of the seniors are looking forwarding to having a prom in some way, shape or form," says Seime.

Until then, Sagaser will continue capturing the prom moments through her lens.