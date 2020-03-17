Bismarck native self-quarantined after returning from semester in Barcelona, Spain

Samantha Clark is happy to be back in Bismarck, after her study abroad semester in Barcelona, Spain, came to an abrupt halt because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Clark is a 2017 graduate of Century High School and a junior at the University of North Dakota where she is studying graphic design and communications.

Twenty-one-year-old Clark is grateful for the videos and photos she took while in Barcelona. She’s also grateful to be back home in Bismarck. Samantha’s semester abroad was cancelled last week, less than 24 hours after hearing travel from Europe to the United States would be suspended, she was on a plane back to the United States.

"I did not stop shaking until I got back home. It was really surreal," said Clark, via Zoom from her south Bismarck home.

She was able to get a flight from Paris to Boston, then to Minneapolis, where her mom and twin sister met her. All three are now in a self-quarantine in their Bismarck home.

"We’re just in our own little quarantine trying to wash our hands. We are not going to be going anywhere," she said.

Clark was tested for both influenza and COVID-19 on Monday. She’s trying to wait patiently for those results, but it isn’t easy

"I feel like once I know I’ll feel way better about everything. Taking more precautions now, but it will be a relief I find out the result," she explained.

Until then, she’s trying to stay busy.

"I should be writing my research paper!" the UND junior said with a laugh.

She is finishing schoolwork and reminiscing on the time she had studying abroad.

"Studying abroad was still the best experience ever," she said

An experience she won’t ever forget.

Clark hopes to get her test results back Tuesday evening or Wednesday. ​