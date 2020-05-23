Bismarck native commissioned in virtual ceremony

Bismarck native and Century graduate Ethan Porter was commissioned as a 2nd lieutenant in the U.S Army Saturday. Porter graduated from West Point earlier this spring.

"Bismarck should be incredibly proud that we produced a West Point graduate," said Maj. Gen. Alan Dohrmann, who attended Saturday's commissioning.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony took place virtually in the Porter's backyard. Porter was happy to celebrate with his friends and family.

"I'm just glad I get to commission around my friends and family. Typically what happens is we will commission after graduation out at West Point but being that I am stuck here, I'm very fortunate that I can have my friends and family surround me," said Porter.

Porter will enjoy some quality family time until Aug. 12 when he reports to Fort Benning, Ga. for his basic officer leadership course. He will complete a year's worth of training before joining the 1-25th Stryker Brigade Combat Team in Fairbanks, Alaska.

