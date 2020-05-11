Bismarck mom posts photos of dog taking over distance learning

The school year is winding down, much to the relief of parents who have become teachers during this time of distance learning. One Bismarck mom says that’s a good thing, because at her house, schoolwork has literally gone to the dogs.

Meet Miss Alice.

“She’s a good playmate,” said Brevin Orr, a third-grader at Northridge Elementary.

But these days, Miss Alice is more than just a playmate. The three-year-old mini golden doodle has become a schoolteacher thanks to some clever Facebook posts by her mom, Steph Orr.

“I was sitting with the kids making sure they were getting homework done. I giggled and put my glasses on her and thought, ‘oh she’s cute.’ I snapped a picture and shared it on Facebook,” said Steph.

That picture got so many likes and comments, Steph took more.

“I did another of her having a Monday: with a messy bun and lots of coffee,” she said.

And just like that, a star was born.

“I’ve had friends text me that they specifically open Facebook to look for the Miss Alice post,” said Steph.

It’s been exhausting for Miss Alice; she even had to call in a sub last week.

“We put a tie on our other dog, Mr. Dexter, and he had to stand in for the day,” explained Steph.

But Mr. Dexter isn’t much of a teacher.

“He’s a lazy bum. Miss Alice is really fun teacher,” said Anthony Orr, Steph’s son, who is a second-grader at Northridge.

Steph and Miss Alice have big plans to finish out the school year.

“We will be working on phy ed this week to burn off the quarantine pounds,” said Steph.

For this mom, dressing up Alice is like playing dress up with the daughter she never had.

“She’s my only girl,” laughed Steph.

It’s also been a fun way for the Orr family to show teachers just how much they appreciate them.

“We sure do appreciate our teachers.”

Miss Alice is working on graduation plans to celebrate the end of distance learning. She’ll be handing out diplomas to her students on the last day.

You can follow along with Miss Alice’s adventures on Steph’s Facebook page.

