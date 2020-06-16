Bismarck man to appear on Food Network's 'Worst Cooks in America'

A Bismarck man will be making his Food Network debut this Sunday on Worst Cooks in America.

The show follows 14 recruits as they work to improve their culinary skills in hopes of winning a $25,000 prize.

Evan Baker is a Mission Advancement Officer at University of Mary who says his wife signed him up after he cooked an extraordinarily bad dish. He says he’ll be watching the episode for the first time this weekend and is excited to see how it compares to his experiences.

"During the actual filming of it the nerves were through the roof. It was probably one of the most nerve racking things I have ever done. And when your skills aren’t the best to begin with and you kind of lack confidence to begin with, this sort of adds to it," said Baker.

You can watch Worst Cooks in America to see how Baker fares this Sunday at 8 .p.m on Food Network.

