Bismarck man killed in crash in Rolette County

The North Dakota Highway Patrol said a 26-year-old Bismarck man died following a one-vehicle rollover crash in Rolette County early Tuesday evening.

The patrol said 26-year-old Ryan Fluhrer of Dunseith was headed southbound on Highway 281 in an SUV around 6:30 p.m. when he lost control, left the roadway, overcorrected, entered the east ditch, and overturned.

Investigators said a passenger, Donovan Counts, Jr., was ejected and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The patrol said Fluhrer and another passenger, 29-year-old Louis Cottonwood, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

None of the occupants were wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

The crash remains under investigation.

