Bismarck man arrested for shaking 4-week-old baby

A Bismarck man is accused of shaking a baby Thursday night causing the child to have a significant brain bleed.

Police said the infant was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation after showing un-normal signs.

Twenty-three-year-old Steven Brazie told police he lost control of himself and shook the baby against the couch after it had spit up on him.

The infant was flown to Fargo where the prognosis is unknown.

Brazie is charged with child abuse and is being held on a $250,000 bond.

