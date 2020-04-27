Bismarck man arrested for breaking into cars and biting an officer

A Bismarck man accused of attempting to break into cars and fighting officers was arrested early Monday morning.

Bismarck police say 32-year-old Gabriel Gonzalez was caught trying to break into a parked car on North 13th Street.

Police say Gonzalez was kicking at officers when they were trying to detain him.

Officers found syringes, and a small bag of methamphetamine on Gonzalez.

When Gonzalez was taken to the Burleigh-Morton Detention Center, he continued to fight with officers and bit a deputy on the hand.

Gonzalez is charged with simple assault, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful position of drug paraphernalia, preventing arrest, and attempted unlawful entry into a vehicle.

His initial appearance scheduled for Monday afternoon was canceled.

