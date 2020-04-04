Bismarck man arrested after house fire

Police arrested a Bismarck man Friday night after a fire in his home.

Police were called to the house in the 600 block of south 17th Street at about 5 p.m. Friday.

Neighbors reported seeing smoke coming from the house. No one was home at the time of the fire, but police arrested a man who lived there a short time later. He's being held in the Burleigh County jail on charges of endangering by fire.

Police say the home has heavy smoke damage. The cause of the fire has not been determined, but police say it looks suspicious.

