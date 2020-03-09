Bismarck man accused of running over woman and kidnapping her

Bismarck Police arrested a 30-year-old man after he ran over a woman and kidnapped her.

Police say the man ran over a woman in the America’s Mattress parking lot.

According to officers, the 30-year-old drove to Jamestown and threatened to zip tie the victim.

The victim was able to escape while the man was inside a Walmart.

The victim told police the 30-year-old sent her messages the following days threatening to kill her.

Officers say the victim had fractured ribs and a partially collapsed lung.

The man was charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault, and terrorizing.

He is being help on a $150,000 bond, and to have no contact with the victim.

