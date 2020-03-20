Bismarck limits functions to core essential services effective March 20, 5 p.m.

From the City of Bismarck:

"The Bismarck City Commission at a special meeting held today, determined that the City of Bismarck will close regular business services for one week, March 20 - 27. Core essential, public safety services will continue, these include: Police, Fire, CenCom, Public Health. Public Works Service and Utility Operations that include water treatment, solid waste, and fleet services. 'The health, safety and well-being of our employees and citizens remains our top priority,' said Mayor Bakken.

"During this time, regular business services employees will be reassigned as needed, to perform other tasks.

"Mayor Bakken said, 'Given that the COVID-19 pandemic is an emerging, rapidly changing situation, we are doing our best to comply with open meeting laws as they relate to special meetings. The Mayor’s conference room is open to the public and we’re trying to provide additional transparency since the Tom Baker Room is not able to reliably teleconference.'"