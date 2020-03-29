Bismarck hair salon prepped for closure during the pandemic

​On Friday, Governor Burgum expanded an executive order closing personal care providers, including hair salons and massage therapy clinics​.

The owner of Hallie's Hair Salon says she was already running on a modified schedule last week to allow for more cleaning in between hair cuts. Now, she's taking the take to reach out to other stylists in the area and see how they're doing.

We're all in this together and you know I pray and hope that every stylist out there that's in my same boat is going to be able to get back and do what they love to do," said Hallie's Hair Salon owner, Hallie Dronen.

Dronen says she understands the importance of closing businesses to 'flatten the curve' but customers are ready to confirm appointments has soon as the executive order is lifted.