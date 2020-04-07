Bismarck girl celebrates birthday virtually with friends

Celebrating a birthday during these times of social distancing and quarantine isn’t easy, but one Bismarck mom found a way to make her daughter’s big day one she and her friends, will never forget.

This wasn’t the birthday party Brynn Curry had planned on having.

“I was planning to have a sleepover, but I obviously couldn’t do that,” says Brynn, who turned 11 over the weekend.

Instead, she had a two-hour virtual party. Before the party, Brynn and her family dropped off party favors for all the guests, being careful not to get too close. Inside these boxes: a succulent.

“We gave them each one of these owl pots that are really cute,” says Brynn.

The boxes also included Harry Potter themed games and cookies and a cupcake to decorate. Brynn and her friends did the activities together via Zoom.

“We even lit a candle and sang happy birthday,” says Brynn’s mom, Brandy Curry.

It was the little bit of normal that these kids and their parents were craving.

“I think kids really thrive on normalcy and routine and so we wanted to give something that was a bit normal, create a little normalcy. Birthday parties don’t have to pause because we’re stuck at home. We found a way to get the kids together. I think they all needed that,” says Brandy.

“I do have some really great friends,” adds Brynn

Great friends that made this a birthday Brynn will never forget.

Brynn was surprised to see many of her friends had left birthday wishes on their garage doors and driveways for her to see when she dropped off the party favors.

